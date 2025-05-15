Independent store on Derbyshire high street makes “very difficult” decision to close next month amid financial pressures

An independent high street store in Derbyshire has announced that it will close its doors next month for “personal and financial reasons” – thanking customers for their “love” and “support.”

Blossom and Swan, an independent store located at Town End in Bolsover, has confirmed that it will be closing down in June.

In a Facebook post, a spokesperson for the business said: “Blossom and Swan will be closing its doors on Saturday, June 28. This has been a very difficult decision, made for personal and financial reasons.

“Thank you so much for your support, encouragement and love - you've helped make this shop something truly special.

“We'll be open until the end of June with slightly reduced hours, and we'd love to see you before we close. This isn't a complete, final goodbye – but more will be revealed over the next few weeks.”