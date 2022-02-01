Here are 9 shops in Chesterfield that Facebook fans would love to see reopen

Smaller independent shops such as Hudson’s Records and Some Kinda Mushroom are also much-missed among the Derbyshire Times social media followers.

Andrew C. Slack said: “Some Kinda Mushroom, a record shop for people who cared about music beyond the charts.”

Retail outlets like Debenhams, TJ Hughes and Toys R Us, which have closed down in Chesterfield in the past decade, are also among those businesses which readers would like to see make a comeback.

While it’s easy to accuse the internet of killing off high street shops, customers also need to shoulder some of the responsibility and support Chesterfield's retailers.

Peter Spencer says on Facebook: “If people used them in the first place they would still be there.”

Steve Travis posts: “It was better when the buses went through town centre, the shops and market had customers and always busy.”

Pauline Walton adds: “It would be nice to see all the old shops back, but we’d need a miracle to bring them back. Sorry to say there’s more life in a tramp’s vest, than on a shopping day in Chesterfield.”

Kathleen Hendley comments: “Not everyone can shop online. Some of us need to get out of the house and going into town was one way of getting out. Now there's barely anything left there to go for – such a shame.”

1. Hudsons Records Two decades ago Hudsons on the Market Place closed its doors after an amazing 105 years' trading in what was believed to be the oldest family-run record shop in the world. Jody Price would like to see Hudsons back in Chesterfield, along with Woolworths and HMV. She posts: "Also a nightclub, we don't have any no more...loved going to Zanzibar and Elements." Meadowfresh now occupies the buidling where Hudsons used to trade.

2. Debenhams Debenhams was built on the Ravenside retail park in 2012 but less than a decade later had shut its doors for good when the company collapsed. Sharon Stokes posts on Facebook: "Shame it closed." The business and brand were bought by online retailer Boohoo while the former Debenhams building in Chesterfield remains unoccupied nearly nine months after closing down.

3. Bernie Clifton's Joke Shop Glenn Prince would love to see the return of the TV Crackerjack star's shop in Chesterfield. Can you remember where the shop was located and how many years it was open for?

4. BHS Geoff A Robinson posts: "BHS, Woolworths, Co-op, Littlewoods, Hudsons to name just a few. Nothing much left now, is there?" BHS closed the doors on its Vicar Lane premises in 2016 when the company collapsed.