H. Samuel set to move to a new space at Derbion

Derbion has revealed that much-loved jeweller, H. Samuel, will be relocating to a brand-new, refreshed store within the centre.

H. Samuel’s current store will close on Saturday 15th February, with the jeweller’s new space set to open its doors on Saturday 1st March.

Customers visiting the new store located on Level 1 (ground floor) opposite Starbucks, will recognise the store’s familiar new concept design, featuring their diamond collections, gold and silver jewellery and famous watch brands, as well as favourites like the Perfect Piercing Studio where customers can style their own look from H. Samuel’s extensive earring collection.

Beth McDonald, Managing Director of Derbion, commented: “H. Samuel has been a much-loved retailer at Derbion for the last 50 years, and we’re excited to see them move into a new location within the centre.

New H. Samuel store at Derbion

“H. Samuel’s quality and customer service align perfectly with our commitment to provide a fantastic shopping experience, and we’re confident that the brand’s, new store will be a big hit with our visitors.”

A spokesperson from H. Samuel added: “We’ve been serving Derby’s shoppers for the past 50 years and are very proud of our long history here. We can’t wait to welcome everyone to our new home and continue to provide the same quality and service that our shoppers have come to know and trust.”