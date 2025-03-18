‘Golden ticket’ giveaway set to take place at four Derbyshire Co-op stores – with shoppers given chance to win champagne and chocolate

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 18th Mar 2025, 14:02 BST

A ‘golden ticket’ giveaway is taking place at a number of Derbyshire Co-op stores – with customers being given the chance to win champagne and chocolate.

Central Co-op is bringing a golden ticket giveaway to four Derbyshire stores - Belper, Wirksworth, Bakewell and Shelton Lock - on Saturday, March 22 at 10.00am

In celebration of the UN International Year of Co-operatives, the first 50 customers in the queue outside these stores will receive a golden ticket to claim a prize.

One lucky winner will take home 6 bottles of Co-op's award-winning Les Pionniers Champagne, while others will receive Co-op Irresistible Dark Peruvian Chocolate and adorable fruit toy plushies.

Shoppers can also enjoy free tastings of speciality hot cross buns, including Blueberry & Lemon, Apple Crumble and Chocolate & Salted Caramel.

