‘Golden ticket’ giveaway set to take place at four Derbyshire Co-op stores – with shoppers given chance to win champagne and chocolate
Central Co-op is bringing a golden ticket giveaway to four Derbyshire stores - Belper, Wirksworth, Bakewell and Shelton Lock - on Saturday, March 22 at 10.00am
In celebration of the UN International Year of Co-operatives, the first 50 customers in the queue outside these stores will receive a golden ticket to claim a prize.
One lucky winner will take home 6 bottles of Co-op's award-winning Les Pionniers Champagne, while others will receive Co-op Irresistible Dark Peruvian Chocolate and adorable fruit toy plushies.
Shoppers can also enjoy free tastings of speciality hot cross buns, including Blueberry & Lemon, Apple Crumble and Chocolate & Salted Caramel.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.