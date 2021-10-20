Noel Gallagher wore this shirt at a charity football match in 1996.

The shirt, one of two specially made for Oasis, was worn by Noel in a charity football match in 1996. Despite the brothers being massive Manchester City supporters, the shirts are a deep magenta red.

‘Oasis’ is emblazoned on the front together with a ‘Bolt Makers Arms FC’ badge. Noel’s jersey has ‘N. Gallagher’ and the number 7 on the back. The other shirt was made for Oasis co-founder Paul Arthurs.

They will be offered in Derbyshire-based business Hansons’ Music Memorabilia Auction on November 2, 2021. The Noel Gallagher shirt has a guide price of £1,000- £1,500 while the Paul Arthurs jersey will be offered at £800-£1,000.

Noel Gallagher's football shirt is expected to raise at least £1,000 at auction on November 2, 2021.

The tambourine, used by Liam during the recording of Oasis album What’s The Story Morning Glory, has a £300-£500 estimate.

Morning Glory has sold more than 22 million copies worldwide, making it one of the best-selling albums of all time. The battered tambourine which helped it along the way was saved from the skip by Nick Brine, a freelance producer/sound engineer currently based in Alicante, Spain. Nick is parting with a few mementos gathered during a fascinating 28-year career in the music business.

Nick, 44, explained that the tambourine had been used during the recording of ‘What’s The Story Morning Glory’. It was pretty hammered by the end of the session and was going to be thrown away - so he claimed it. A very wise move as it’s been used on many recordings since by bands such as Teenage Fanclub, The Darkness, Kasabian, Arctic Monkeys, Seasick Steve, Steve Harley, Supergrass and The Verve.

The football shirts also came to Nick through a recording session. Back in 1996 Oasis decided to sponsor one of their local pub teams, The Boltmakers Arms in Keighley, Yorkshire. Adidas made a bespoke kit for the team and one-off shirts for the band members, each with their names on the back. Bonehead (Paul Arthurs) and Noel kindly gave Nick their shirts at London’s Abbey Road Studios during the recording of their album Be Here Now. He was the engineer on the session.

Tambourine used by Liam Gallagher during the recording of the Oasis album What's The Story Morning Glory?

Nick, who originates from Monmouth in Wales, is also parting with a section of a Danelectro sitar, estimate £150-£200, which originally belonged to another British rock star. It may also have ended up in a skip but for Nick’s intervention.

The sitar belonged to Justin Hawkins, lead singer of The Darkness, and was used on several of his recordings. Justin smashed the instrument up on stage, the top half ending up in the crowd at the Reading Festival, according to Nick who reclaimed the bottom half – and it still works!

Also set to go under the hammer on November 2 are Beatles’ autographs, a cymbal signed by Iron Maiden, several electric guitars, an eclectic mix of records, CDs and film memorabilia and much more.

If you have music or film memorabilia you’re considering selling at auction, email Hansons music memorabilia valuer Josh McCarthy at: [email protected]