Exciting reopening of KFC Derby Foresters – 27th March

We at Gastronomy are delighted to announce the reopening of our KFC Derby Foresters store on Thursday, 27th March at 10:30 AM, following a significant investment in a refurbishment scheme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This project has modernised the restaurant, enhancing both the look and functionality of the space, allowing for a more streamlined guest experience. Our commitment to providing great food and service remains at the heart of this transformation.

Alex Jones, Area Coach for Gastronomy, shared his enthusiasm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re incredibly excited to be reopening our doors and welcoming back our guests in Derby after more than four weeks of closure. This investment has allowed us to create a fantastic new environment, and we can’t wait for everyone to experience it."

We’d love to welcome you to see the changes for yourself and share this exciting news with the Derby community.