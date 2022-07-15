Enjoying a very British summer in the heart of London at the Treehouse Hotel

As part of our Very British Summer package stay at London’sTreehouse hotel, there was a lovely welcoming pack of gifts waiting for us in our room to help make the most of our stay.

Fortunately we only needed the hotel-branded brolly as a parasol to keep off the glorious July sunshine – but the Sipsmith gin and tonics were just the ticket and the ideal way to toast our arrival in the heart of London.

And when I say heart, I really do mean it. The Treehouse sits in Langham Place and our room overlooked Broadcasting House, the art deco headquarters of the BBC – and it was perhaps no surprise that we spotted the odd famous face from the world of television in the hotel’s rooftop bar.

An umbrella, books and Sipmsith G&Ts featured in the welcome pack

The Treehouse has a unique style and feel, which is charmingly curious, without ever feeling like forced kookiness for its own sake

Cuckoo clocks (though silent so as not to disturb your sleep) and silver birch tree trunks punctuating the bathroom floors and ceiling, give the rooms a playful feel – whilst not sacrificing on any of the expected mod cons like free wi-fi and large screen TVs.

The room also had lovely window seats, offering the perfect place to perch and watch the world go by.

But in London, you’re never short of things to do and the Treehouse is perfectly placed to enjoy a spot of shopping on iconic streets like Oxford Street and Regents Street, as well as access to Shaftesbury Avenue and West End theatreland.

The Nest

London’s underground system also makes it a doddle to get around whatever your site-seeing interests are, from the London Eye and Buckingham Palace to the British Museum and Tate Modern.

At the Treehouse, you certainly don’t have far to travel to find fabulous food and drink. The hotel offers a trio of dining experiences, from Pizzeria Mozza on the ground floor, offering delicious Italian fayre (the olives al forno were stunning) and the reimagined Mexican cuisine of Madera on the 15th floor, to the Nest – a rooftop bar and terrace with spectacular 360-degree skyline views.

The latter is the ultimate way to end your day, watching the sun set on spectacular London landmarks like the BT Tower, London Eye, The Shard, Canary Wharf and Regent’s Park.

The rooms at Treehouse are clean, bright modern and quirky