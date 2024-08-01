Dunelm announce refresh of Ilkeston store, including a brand new cafe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dunelm Ilkeston will be unveiling its new-look store on Friday 30th August, offering an all-new shopping experience for the local community. The refreshed store will include a brand-new furniture outlet - offering up to 70% off - plus a new Pausa Kitchen Café

Dunelm, the UK’s leading homewares retailer, is inviting customers to the much-anticipated opening of its new-look store in Ilkeston on Friday 30th August.

Having provided Ilkeston shoppers with all their homeware needs for the last 21 years and counting, the store is now gearing up to offer customers an all-new shopping experience following its well-deserved makeover.

The store, situated on Manners Road, will soon be home to a refreshed Made to Measure department where customers can get custom made curtains and blinds in as little as 7 days. The brand-new decorating department also has everything from paint to wallpaper, alongside an exciting furniture outlet where customers can expect to find huge discounts of up to 70% off near-perfect products.

Dunelm Pausa Cafe

Ex-display stock or customer ‘change of mind’ returns are amongst just some of the items available in the exciting outlet section.

The store will also be opening a Pausa Kitchen Café, which will serve delicious refreshments on relaunch day and not forgetting, kids eat free with every £4 spent in Pausa all day.

The store has already given eager shoppers a preview of the new revamp on Dunelm Ilkeston’s Community Facebook page, where customers have already shown their excitement for the stores revamp.

One shopper said, “Oh my goodness I can’t wait!”, whilst another added “I can't wait to come in and see the fantastic changes and the wonderful staff”.

Alanna Dagley, Store Manager at Ilkeston Dunelm, added: “We’re delighted to showcase our new-look store here in Ilkeston. The team have been working incredibly hard to ensure everything is prepared and we can’t wait to welcome the local community back into our amazing revamped store!

Locals are invited to join the local Dunelm Ilkeston Community Support Facebook Group where they can keep up to date with everything going on in-store both pre-opening and post - including how to claim a free hot drink in the new Pausa Kitchen Café.