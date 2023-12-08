Derbyshire mum’s Start-Up rolled out in Sainsbury’s and Argos

Little Starts Gift Cards was set up by Melbourne mum, Katy Lavis, after having her first child in 2018

A Derbyshire mum-of-two is seeing huge success as her business, Little Starts Gift Cards, is set to roll into an estimated 600 Sainsbury’s supermarkets and Argos stores nationwide.

Katy Lavis set up the company in 2018, following the birth of her first child, now Little Starts is the UK’s leading multi-brand gift card for baby, toddler and preschool classes and provides the opportunity to give the gift of experiences instead of more toys that are destined for landfill.

It allows parents and children to choose from thousands of classes delivered by trusted providers across the UK, such as Baby Sensory and Water Babies.

Katy Lavis Wins At Hall of Fame Awards

Former solicitor, Katie Lavis, set up the business to find a way to gift the classes that had benefited her and her children so much when they were little.

Focused on child development, strengthening parent-child bonds, and supporting the well-being of parents too, it’s the go-to gift for families with young children, providing experiences, rather than things, that will shape a lifetime and create lasting memories.

The expansion marks the latest in the companies’ successes having won big earlier this year at The Gift Card and Voucher Association Hall of Fame Awards 2023.

Little Starts won the Best B2C Product or Service award, as voted for by retail giants John Lewis and M&S.

Katie Lavis also took home the Rising Star of the Year, marking a proud moment for the entrepreneur.

The cards will be available on the gift card fixture in Sainsbury’s and Argos stores, as well as being featured in Sainsbury’s festive aisle to drive gifting sales across the Christmas period.

The cards provide an alternative to plastic toys or clothes, and being sustainably produced and fully recyclable, they are the perfect gifting option for savvy shoppers who care about the environment.

Little Starts Gift Cards founder and managing director, Katie Lavis, said: “These new listings mark a very exciting time as we continue to grow and expand across the UK.

“We’re proud to be a local Derbyshire success story, working to transform gift-giving for parents and families.

“When I created Little Starts, I wanted to build a brand that would make life easier when it came to giving thoughtful, memorable gifts.

“Our gift cards not only provide fun experiences that support child development and the well-being of grown-ups, but they are an environmentally friendly alternative to plastic toys or clothes that are often destined for landfill after a year or two’s use.”

Little Starts Gift Cards are available in Sainsbury’s supermarkets now and will be available in Argos from the 4th December, starting at £10.