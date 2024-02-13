Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Makers Street, which was established in Ashbourne in 2023, will be making its debut at the Imperial Rooms on Saturday, February 17, 10am to 3pm.

Organiser Michelle Scattergood, who has worked on the initiative with Derbyshire Dales District Council, said: “Championing local independent businesses and producers, Makers Street provides a platform for small independent designers, makers and producers to showcase their work to the local community by organising a series of monthly markets.

“We have some amazing crafts people and producers and you can expect to see jewellery, ceramics, woodwork, pies, curry, dog treats and cakes to mention just a few.”

Cate Preece of Vida Jewellery will be among the first retailers popping up at the Matlock Makers Street market. (Photo: Contributed)

She added: “We also hold workshops at the market and our first workshop is on Saturday, March 16, which is a leather bag making workshop suitable for all abilities and a great Mother’s Day gift – booking’s open now.”

Entry is free and among the first clutch of stallholders booked in for this weekend are jewellery brands Vida, Elizabeth Jane and Offbeat Designs, Harpo Art Stained Glass and reclaimed woodworker Bowls n’ Hooks.

The Curry Man will be serving up the perfect takeaways for a Saturday night, rivalled by the Cheshire Pie Co and sweet treats from the likes of the Gourmet Tray Bake Co.

Wirksworth’s Vegan Spice Co will be taking over the kitchen, serving teas, coffees, toasties, salads, muffins, quiches, scones and pastries.

For more details, follow @makers_street on Facebook or Instagram. For enquiries about holding stalls or workshops in future, email [email protected].