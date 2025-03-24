Creative Cornish clothing brand Seasalt is set to open at Derbion this year, bringing its unique coastal style and sustainable designs to the leading shopping destination.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located on Level 2 opposite Zara, the new 2,400 sq. ft store will offer a wide range of stylish and comfortable clothing, footwear and accessories for women, which feature the brand’s iconic hand-drawn prints, natural fabrics and timeless designs.

Founded in Penzance in 1981, Seasalt began by selling traditional workwear to local farmers, fishermen and artists. Since then, the brand has grown to include a mix of fashion and textile designers who create items that are inspired by the creative and maritime heritage of Cornwall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work is set to begin on transforming the new space this spring, with the doors to the brand-new store set to open later this year.

Derbion set to welcome Cornish clothing brand, Seasalt

The exciting announcement follows the news that Victoria’s Secret will also be arriving at Derbion this year, along with the relocation of jeweller H.Samuel to a brand-new, refreshed store within the centre in early March.

Beth McDonald, Managing Director of Derbion, commented: “Seasalt is a fantastic addition to Derbion’s exciting and expanding fashion offering, which will bring a touch of Cornwall to the city for the very first time.

“It’s always great to be able to announce the arrival of new brands to the city as well as the centre, especially one as strong and stylish as Seasalt. We’re confident that Seasalt’s offer of sustainable clothing influenced by the beauty of the south coast will be popular with our shoppers, and we look forward to their opening at Derbion later this year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richie Edwards, Director of Retail at Seasalt, added: “We are excited to be bringing Seasalt’s offering to Derby shoppers. Our new store at Derbion continues our ambitious growth plans and we are thrilled to secure a space at such a well-performing shopping destination.

“We look forward to welcoming new customers to our brand-new store at Derbion and supplying them with the best that Cornwall has to offer.”

For more information, head to www.derbion.com.