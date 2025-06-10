Derbion sees a duo of investments from Zizzi and leading Apple reseller, KRCS

Zizzi at Derbion has recently reopened its refreshed store

Following the recent reopening of Zizzi, Derbion has revealed that KRCS and the much-loved Italian eatery have invested more than £500,000 combined to refresh their existing spaces at the centre.

Zizzi has recently reopened on Level 2 following a short closure, where the restaurant, which has been part of the centre for over a decade, underwent a stylish refresh to update the space, landing in time for the recent May Half Term.

Elsewhere, premium Apple reseller, KRCS, is currently closed for refurbishment and is set to reopen on Friday 13 June. Having successfully traded at Derbion since 2007, the new and improved store will boast the latest store concept, with enhanced displays and refreshed window features. During the short closure period, shoppers can find KRCS in a temporary location on Level 1, near its main store.

Alongside existing brands choosing to strengthen their presence at the centre, new brands are also set to join Derbion this month, including Seasalt and Victoria’s Secret.

Beth McDonald, Managing Director of Derbion, said: “We’re proud that so many of our brands are demonstrating their confidence in the centre by investing in new shop fits and the latest store concepts.

“With the upcoming openings of Seasalt and Victoria’s Secret, alongside the recently opened LUKE 1977, there’s plenty of excitement at Derbion, and we look forward to revealing more news soon.”

For more information, visit www.derbion.com.