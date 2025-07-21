Derbion reveals refreshed Pandora store

Pandora at Derbion

Pandora has officially reopened the doors to its brand-new, refreshed store at Derbion (Monday 21 July).

Following a temporary three-week closure, the transformed Pandora store has reopened on Level 1 opposite Starbuck’s at Derbion today.

Boasting a fresh new look and feel, the store is home to a wide-ranging selection of Pandora’s iconic jewellery, including bracelets, necklaces, earrings, charms, and much more.

The reopening follows recent investments from retailers including KRCS Group and Zizzi, alongside the new openings of Victoria’s Secret, Seasalt and Hatch winner, The Studio by Tania Purdy, in recent weeks.

Beth McDonald, Managing Director of Derbion, said:“After an impressive transformation, we’re pleased to reveal that Pandora’s new store is now officially open! We know Pandora is a firm favourite with our shoppers, so we’re confident that the refreshed store will be very popular with our visitors now that it has opened its doors.

“Pandora’s new store demonstrates the exciting developments and store upgrades taking place at Derbion. The brand’s investment in its existing presence highlights the centre’s appeal to big names and our shared vision for providing exceptional retail experiences to our visitors.”

For further information, please visit www.derbion.com.