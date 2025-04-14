Derbion launches Style Lab – a new fashion and beauty event packed with freebies, discounts and prizes

Step into style at Derbion's new fashion and beauty event - Style Lab

Derbion brings Style Lab to Derby. Shoppers can look forward to free beauty demos, prizes, wellness areas and more from their favourite fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands .

Taking place on Saturday 3 May, from 10.30am to 4.30pm, Style Lab is an all-new, free event from Derbion that offers shoppers the chance to take part in style and beauty experiences with some of the centre’s best-loved retailers.

Located on Level 1 outside Boots, the event will feature a sneaker spa, where visitors can bring their favourite trainers to be professionally cleaned for free, a beauty bar featuring products and demonstrations from Boots and Lush, as well as a chilled zone with a DJ and an affirmation wall for customers to add positive messages for others to see.

Plus, as part of the event, shoppers can discover Style Lab’s prize vault, which provides the chance to win exciting prizes, such as goodie bags, store discounts, gift cards, and discounts on food and drinks from brands including New Look, Castore, Boux Avenue, Lush, Quiz, the newly opened LUKE 1977 and more.

Style Lab is a free event to attend, but shoppers will require a Style Lab pass to gain access, which can be secured free of charge via this link: www.derbion.com/style-labs-25/

Beth McDonald, Managing Director of Derbion, said: “We know that offering new and unique experiences is important to our customers, and what better way to kickstart the spring/summer season than with our first ever Style Lab event that gives shoppers the chance to discover upcoming beauty and lifestyle trends and win discounts from some of their favourite brands.

“The event is the first of its kind at Derbion, so we’re excited for our visitors to enjoy the experiences on offer, and we look forward to revealing more exciting news soon.”

For more information on the event, please visit www.derbion.com/style-labs-25/