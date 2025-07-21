Derbion announces the return of previous Hatch winner, 1NE.

After a successful pop-up in 2023, Derbion has revealed that former Hatch winner, 1NE., has officially opened a new store in the centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derby-owned independent streetwear brand, and previous Hatch winner, 1NE. opened a new permanent store in Derbion on Saturday 12th July. The brand has returned to its former 880 sq. ft store on level 2, which has undergone a significant transformation and boasts a new store design, and stocks a variety of exclusive and limited-edition items from popular brands such as Stussy, Supreme, Palace along with a selection of local, homegrown brands.

Alongside offering a curated collection of streetwear pieces, including pre-loved and deadstock clothing and footwear, the new 1NE. store also offers a trainer-cleaning service to encourage shoppers to extend the life of their existing footwear collection, authenticity checks on items purchased elsewhere, and sourcing services for finding rare pieces on request.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1NE. joins Derbion’s ever-growing line-up of fashion retailers, including recent arrivals such as LUKE 1977, Seasalt and Victoria’s Secret, which have all opened this year.

1NE. at Derbion

Beth McDonald, Managing Director of Derbion, said: “Our Hatch initiative is all about supporting independent retailers to gain exposure and boost their business. It’s been fantastic to see 1NE. go from strength to strength since their pop-up in the centre, and to be welcoming them back to Derbion.

“We’re always striving to ensure we offer a mix of national brands and independent retailers for our shoppers. With the new 1NE. store and 2025 Hatch winner Tania Purdy, as well as major flagship stores like Victoria’s Secret, Derbion’s offer has never been more exciting.”

Daniel Bennett, Managing Director of 1NE., said: “We’re so pleased to be back in Derbion, and we’re excited for our visitors to enjoy a great in-store experience with us, shopping the rare pieces and brands we stock in our collection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It feels like a true full circle moment to be returning to Derbion, who supported our growth with the rent-free store opportunity as part of the Hatch initiative, and we’re thrilled that the doors to our new and improved space are officially open!”

For further information, please visit www.derbion.com.