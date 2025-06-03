Derbion announces the official opening date and exciting launch plans for Seasalt

Seasalt will officially open its doors this week, with a range of exciting giveaways and activities planned for shoppers.

Derbion has revealed that Seasalt will officially open its doors this week, with a range of exciting giveaways and activities planned for shoppers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seasalt will open to customers on Saturday 7th June at 9am, and will offer 20% off everything during the opening weekend (Saturday and Sunday), along with a gift with purchase for the first 50 shoppers, and free fudge samples for visitors while browsing.

The brand-new 2,400 sq. ft store, located on Level 2 opposite Zara, will offer a wide range of stylish and comfortable clothing, footwear and accessories for women, which feature the brand’s iconic hand-drawn prints, natural fabrics and timeless designs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The exciting news follows the recent opening of LUKE 1977 and JD’s new concept store, with Victoria’s Secret also set to arrive at Derbion soon.

Seasalt is set to open at Derbion this weekend

Beth McDonald, Managing Director at Derbion, said: “We’re thrilled to officially welcome Seasalt to Derbion this week, which will add an exciting new destination for our shoppers.

“The opening weekend is set to be a real celebration, with fantastic offers and special treats planned for visitors. Our shoppers have been excited about the brand’s arrival since we announced the news, so we’re confident that Seasalt’s offer of sustainable clothing influenced by the beauty of the south coast will be very popular with visitors.”

Richie Edwards, Director of Retail at Seasalt Cornwall, says: “We are excited to be bringing Seasalt’s offering to Derby shoppers. Our new store at Derbion continues our ambitious growth plans and we are thrilled to secure a space at such a well-performing shopping destination.

“We look forward to welcoming new customers to our brand-new store at Derbion and supplying them with the best that Cornwall has to offer.”

For more information, visit www.derbion.com.