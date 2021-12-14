Christmas, Boxing Day and Xmas Eve supermarket opening hours in Chesterfield 2021
When will the shops be open during this year’s festive period?
If you’d like to go for a leisurely browse during the season of goodwill, or simply need to get some last minute Christmas shopping done, here’s the opening and closing hours for all the big shops in Chesterfield. All times are subject to change.
Asda – 358 Sheffield Road, S41 8JZ.
Christmas Eve: 6am – 7pm
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: 10am – 4pm
Aldi – Lockoford Road, S41 7EW.
Christmas Eve: 7am – 6pm
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: Closed
Sainsbury’s – Rother Way, S41 0UB.
Christmas Eve: 6am – 7pm
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: Closed
Morrisons – Chatsworth Road, S40 3DP.
Christmas Eve: 6am – 6pm
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: Closed
Tesco Extra – Lockoford Lane, S41 7JB.
Christmas Eve: Midnight – 7pm
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: 10am – 4pm
Lidl – 219 Chatsworth Road, S40 2BA.
Christmas Eve: 7am – 6pm
Christmas Day: Closed
Boxing Day: Closed