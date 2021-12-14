Christmas, Boxing Day and Xmas Eve supermarket opening hours in Chesterfield 2021

When will the shops be open during this year’s festive period?

By jimmy johnson
Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 12:36 pm
If you’d like to go for a leisurely browse during the season of goodwill, or simply need to get some last minute Christmas shopping done, here’s the opening and closing hours for all the big shops in Chesterfield. All times are subject to change.

Asda – 358 Sheffield Road, S41 8JZ.

Christmas Eve: 6am – 7pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 10am – 4pm

Aldi – Lockoford Road, S41 7EW.

Christmas Eve: 7am – 6pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Closed

Sainsbury’s – Rother Way, S41 0UB.

Christmas Eve: 6am – 7pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Closed

Morrisons – Chatsworth Road, S40 3DP.

Christmas Eve: 6am – 6pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Closed

Tesco Extra – Lockoford Lane, S41 7JB.

Christmas Eve: Midnight – 7pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 10am – 4pm

Lidl – 219 Chatsworth Road, S40 2BA.

Christmas Eve: 7am – 6pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: Closed

