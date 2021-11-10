Chesterfield Christmas gift guide: great ideas for presents to support local shops

The town has a wealth of shops, market stalls, eateries and businesses with a perfect gift for everyone on your Christmas list.
Derbyshire Times, in conjunction with Destination Chesterfield, has handpicked gifts from some of the town’s Chesterfield Champions as well as Love Chesterfield Award-winning businesses that will suit all budgets, spark your imagination and get your Christmas shopping started.
Part 2 of the gift guide coming soon.
1. Shop Indie – Pocket Money Kits
Made by British designer Clockwork Soldier, these amazing pocket money kits are made completely from card - just slot the pieces together to create fun toys such as jumping frogs, blow ducks and pirate boats.
Paper Pocket Money Toys – from £2.99
Contact: www.shopindie.co.uk
01246 470 057
[email protected]
2. Geeks Headquarters
Got a gamer in your life? Geeks Headquarters has mugs and hats to water bottles, plushies and breakfast sets all sporting brands of beloved games, TV series and comics. From £12.00
Contact: https://www.facebook.com/geeksheadquarters/
01246 917 681
[email protected]
3. West Studios - Notebook
The Martha and Hepsie A5 Leopard notebook contains 40 blank pages, great for note writing or sketching. A5 Leopard Notebook – £5.00
Contact: https://www.weststudios.co.uk/
01246 500 799
[email protected]
4. StraightCurves – Crochet Kit
These gorgeous crochet robins make cute Christmas gifts and they’re available as a crafting kit. Each kit includes your crochet pattern, stuffing, 100g ball of Bellisima and extra Stylecraft yarn. Robin Decoration Kit – £12.50 - £33.00
Contact: https://www.straightcurves.co.uk/
01246 807 575
[email protected]
