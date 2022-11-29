Disney Home 3D cushion from Dunhelm

It is all about comfort as the seasons shift into the chillier months, as nearly half of Brits (47 per cent) will be updating their interiors to make the space feel more cosy. However, third still postponing making any changes to their homes due to practicality of space (35 per cent) and budget (35 per cent).

As Brits plan to spend more time at home this autumn, the new textiles range from Disney Home brings together items from Mickey Mouse shaped cushions to printed bedding and blankets featuring much-loved Disney characters, bringing the magic of Disney storytelling to everyday living spaces. With items ranging from under £10-£60, the collection is ideal for those looking to add a touch of magic and cosiness to everyday living spaces without breaking the bank.

Disney Home has partnered with interiors expert, Lisa Dawson, to share five top tips on how to make small changes that will have a positive impact on your living spaces this autumn:

Mickey mono bedspread

1. Refresh your space: Swapping your old duvet for a fresh set can make the biggest of differences to your space, whether you decide to update with a patterned colour or go for a calming monochrome set, such as Disney’s Mickey Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, which is available in monochrome or rainbow designs.

2. Bring in the layers: One of the most important considerations when it comes to styling your home and creating spaces that make you happy is layering. Layering your textiles not only finishes the look but also draws the eye, creating areas that are just as beautiful to look at, as they are to be in.

3. Switch up your cushions: Swapping out your cushions will always give your room a refresh and add a bit of colour when you feel that you are bored with your decor. Putting away the Summer fabrics and bringing in the texture can also really make a difference to your space.

4. Comfort is key: For maximum cosiness, a weighted blanket is the perfect addition. Disney selection of weighted blankets aid a sense of wellbeing and restfulness with their smooth texture and playful patterns.

Mickey Mouse duvet cover set and throw

5. Anchor the space: A good rug has several benefits, the main one being that it adds another tactile layer to the space and anchors the room. A rug will pull the scheme together, providing a base for your furniture and bringing in texture.

The findings also highlighted that changing your living spaces is beneficial for your health and mood, with seven in 10 agreeing that reorganising or redecorating their homes has a positive impact on their mental wellbeing, and as we embrace the winter months, now is the best time to get started.