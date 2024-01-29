News you can trust since 1855
36 amazing restaurants, experiences and gifts across Chesterfield for Valentine’s Day 2024 – perfect to show some love to the special someone in your life and local businesses

You can do so much better than just a card this Valentine’s Day and you can do it right here in Chesterfield – there’s no reason not to support local while finding the very best gifts and experiences for your loved ones.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 29th Jan 2024, 13:14 GMT

In conjunction with Destination Chesterfield, we bring you a fantastic selection of restaurants, experiences and gifts – with a focus on local independent businesses. From the quirky to the traditional, there’s something here to suit everyone’s taste and budget…

Look no further for your Valentine’s Day inspiration.

1. Valentine’s ideas

Look no further for your Valentine’s Day inspiration. Photo: Matthew Jones Photography/Destination Chesterfield/Brian Eyre

Wow someone you care about with a memorable pair of ruby and diamond earrings, set in 18ct white gold from this independent jeweller in Chesterfield town centre. Price: £2,400 Purchase in-store at: 2a Glumangate, Chesterfield, S40 1TP or call: 01246270706. More information can be found online at: johnstevensonjewellers.com

2. John Stevenson Jewellers

Wow someone you care about with a memorable pair of ruby and diamond earrings, set in 18ct white gold from this independent jeweller in Chesterfield town centre. Price: £2,400 Purchase in-store at: 2a Glumangate, Chesterfield, S40 1TP or call: 01246270706. More information can be found online at: johnstevensonjewellers.com Photo: Destination Chesterfield

Create the ring of your dreams with Adorn’s specialist ring creator. Add earth-mined or lab-grown diamonds to give your Valentine’s Day that extra special sparkle… Prices from £675 Shop in person at: Adorn Jewellers of Chesterfield, 7 Middle Shambles, Chesterfield, S40 1PZ or online.

3. Adorn Jewellers

Create the ring of your dreams with Adorn’s specialist ring creator. Add earth-mined or lab-grown diamonds to give your Valentine’s Day that extra special sparkle… Prices from £675 Shop in person at: Adorn Jewellers of Chesterfield, 7 Middle Shambles, Chesterfield, S40 1PZ or online. Photo: Destination Chesterfield

Crooked Spire Gift Shop Add some romance to your home décor with this Pure Radiance Heart of Hearts crystal window jewel. These products are handmade in the UK, with five designs to choose from. Price: £26.99 Visit the gift shop in the Crooked Spire to purchase.

4. Crooked Spire Gift Shop

Crooked Spire Gift Shop Add some romance to your home décor with this Pure Radiance Heart of Hearts crystal window jewel. These products are handmade in the UK, with five designs to choose from. Price: £26.99 Visit the gift shop in the Crooked Spire to purchase. Photo: Destination Chesterfield

