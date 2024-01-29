In conjunction with Destination Chesterfield, we bring you a fantastic selection of restaurants, experiences and gifts – with a focus on local independent businesses. From the quirky to the traditional, there’s something here to suit everyone’s taste and budget…
1. Valentine’s ideas
Look no further for your Valentine’s Day inspiration. Photo: Matthew Jones Photography/Destination Chesterfield/Brian Eyre
2. John Stevenson Jewellers
Wow someone you care about with a memorable pair of ruby and diamond earrings, set in 18ct white gold from this independent jeweller in Chesterfield town centre. Price: £2,400
Purchase in-store at: 2a Glumangate, Chesterfield, S40 1TP or call: 01246270706. More information can be found online at: johnstevensonjewellers.com Photo: Destination Chesterfield
3. Adorn Jewellers
Create the ring of your dreams with Adorn’s specialist ring creator. Add earth-mined or lab-grown diamonds to give your Valentine’s Day that extra special sparkle…
Prices from £675
Shop in person at: Adorn Jewellers of Chesterfield, 7 Middle Shambles, Chesterfield, S40 1PZ or online. Photo: Destination Chesterfield
4. Crooked Spire Gift Shop
Add some romance to your home décor with this Pure Radiance Heart of Hearts crystal window jewel.
These products are handmade in the UK, with five designs to choose from.
Price: £26.99
Visit the gift shop in the Crooked Spire to purchase. Photo: Destination Chesterfield