24 independent stores recommended by locals across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect places to find unique Mother’s Day gifts

Published 12th Mar 2025, 13:30 BST
Updated 12th Mar 2025, 13:31 BST
These independent shops across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District have been recommended by locals – and are perfect for any last-minute gift hunting ahead of Mother’s Day.

With Mother’s Day fast approaching, many will be searching for those final presents. With that in mind, we asked our readers to recommended their favourite independent shops across Derbyshire – all of which are perfect to visit for any last-minute shopping before Sunday, March 30.

The list of shops that were recommended by locals can be found below – are there any other businesses you think we should feature?

1. Best places for Mother’s Day gifts

Cup & Saucer in Clay Cross was recommended by Gill Marsh.

2. Cup and Saucer, High Street, Clay Cross

Cup & Saucer in Clay Cross was recommended by Gill Marsh. Photo: Rachel Atkins

Street Spirit also makes it into this list of independent businesses to visit.

3. Street Spirit, Steeplegate, Chesterfield

Street Spirit also makes it into this list of independent businesses to visit. Photo: Brian Eyre

Elaine Haigh said: “Derbyshire Craft Centre, Calver.”

4. Derbyshire Craft Centre, Calver Bridge

Elaine Haigh said: “Derbyshire Craft Centre, Calver.” Photo: Google

