These are some of the most recommended garden centres in the area.

13 of the best garden centres to visit this summer across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – according to Google reviews

These are some of the most popular garden centres across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect for a summer day out.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 12:21 BST

With the summer holidays in full swing, there’s no better time to visit one of the many great garden centres across the county.

We’ve compiled a list of the garden centres highly recommended by other Derbyshire residents – so you don’t have to look far for inspiration.

All reviews were taken from Google, and the centres are not ranked in any particular order.

Dunston Hall Garden Centre has a 4.4/5 rating based on 877 Google reviews.

1. Dunston Hall Garden Centre, Chesterfield

Dunston Hall Garden Centre has a 4.4/5 rating based on 877 Google reviews. Photo: Brian Eyre

Glapwell Nurseries has a 4.6/5 rating based on 768 Google reviews.

2. Glapwell Nurseries, Glapwell

Glapwell Nurseries has a 4.6/5 rating based on 768 Google reviews. Photo: Brian Eyre

Dobbies has a 3.9/5 rating based on 1,800 Google reviews.

3. Dobbies, Barlborough

Dobbies has a 3.9/5 rating based on 1,800 Google reviews. Photo: Brian Eyre

This garden centre has a 4/5 rating based on 37 Google reviews.

4. Van Gemeren & Co, Chesterfield

This garden centre has a 4/5 rating based on 37 Google reviews. Photo: Google

