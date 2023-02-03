News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
These are some of the county’s award-winning hair and beauty salons.

12 award-winning hair and beauty salons across Chesterfield and Derbyshire

These are some of the hair and beauty salons that have scooped prestigious awards in Chesterfield and Derbyshire.

By Tom Hardwick
58 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Feb 2023, 12:18pm

There are a number of high-quality salons throughout Chesterfield and Derbyshire. Many have been shortlisted for a series of top industry awards – and some have gone on to claim these prizes.

Whether you’re looking for a new hair salon, or somewhere that offers a range of beauty treatments, here is a selection of the best options in the area.

1. Brampton Beauty Retreat, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield

Brampton Beauty Retreat received seven awards back in September at the National Hair & Beauty Awards 2022.

Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales

2. Aurora Beauty Studio, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield

Aurora Beauty Studio was crowned the best new business in Derbyshire at the England’s Business Awards earlier this year.

Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales

3. Louise Brown Hair, Nottingham Road, Ripley

Louise Brown Hair was named the best salon in the East Midlands at an awards ceremony earlier this month.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Ann’s Salon, High Street, Clay Cross

Ann’s Salon was shortlisted as a finalist for the best colour salon for two different organisations - The Salon Awards and the UK Hair and Beauty Awards.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
ChesterfieldDerbyshire