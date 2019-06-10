Praise be for this former vicarage with an outdoor pool which is available for £975,000
This wonderful six-bedroom property is in Retford and boasts a brand new kitchen and no onward chain.
As well as an outdoor pool, there are beautiful landscaped gardens and is close to several scenic country walks. See property details on Zoopla.
1. Swimming pool
Does this make you want to splash out on this property?
2. Entrance hall
With elegant stairs to the upper floors
3. Lounge
You'll feel grand in this room.
4. Dining room
Entertain in elegant splendour in this room.
