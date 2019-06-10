The property is in Retford

Praise be for this former vicarage with an outdoor pool which is available for £975,000

This wonderful six-bedroom property is in Retford and boasts a brand new kitchen and no onward chain.

As well as an outdoor pool, there are beautiful landscaped gardens and is close to several scenic country walks. See property details on Zoopla.

Does this make you want to splash out on this property?

1. Swimming pool

Does this make you want to splash out on this property?
With elegant stairs to the upper floors

2. Entrance hall

You'll feel grand in this room.

3. Lounge

Entertain in elegant splendour in this room.

4. Dining room

