We’ve compiled a list of garden centres with cafes that come highly recommended by other Derbyshire residents – perfect places to enjoy a day out over the autumn months.
All reviews were taken from Google, and the businesses are not ranked in any particular order – will you be visiting any of these garden centres over the coming weeks?
1. Cosy garden centres to visit this autumn
These cosy garden centres with cafes are perfect places to visit this autumn across Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Dunston Hall Garden Centre, Chesterfield
Dunston Hall Garden Centre has a 4.5/5 rating based on 1,206 Google reviews. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Dobbies, Barlborough
Dobbies has a 3.8/5 rating based on 2,235 Google reviews. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Chatsworth Garden Centre, Beeley
The Chatsworth Garden Centre, located on the Chatsworth Estate, has a 4.3/5 rating based on 2,062 Google reviews - with one visitor describing it as a “lovely garden centre.” Photo: Brian Eyre