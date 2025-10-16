You need to visit these cosy garden centres with cafes across Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect places to spend a day this autumn

By Tom Hardwick
Published 16th Oct 2025, 16:20 BST
If you’re looking for a cosy garden centre with a cafe to visit this autumn, these places across Derbyshire and the Peak District need to feature at the top of your list.

We’ve compiled a list of garden centres with cafes that come highly recommended by other Derbyshire residents – perfect places to enjoy a day out over the autumn months.

All reviews were taken from Google, and the businesses are not ranked in any particular order – will you be visiting any of these garden centres over the coming weeks?

These cosy garden centres with cafes are perfect places to visit this autumn across Derbyshire and the Peak District.

1. Cosy garden centres to visit this autumn

These cosy garden centres with cafes are perfect places to visit this autumn across Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: Brian Eyre

Dunston Hall Garden Centre has a 4.5/5 rating based on 1,206 Google reviews.

2. Dunston Hall Garden Centre, Chesterfield

Dunston Hall Garden Centre has a 4.5/5 rating based on 1,206 Google reviews. Photo: Brian Eyre

Dobbies has a 3.8/5 rating based on 2,235 Google reviews.

3. Dobbies, Barlborough

Dobbies has a 3.8/5 rating based on 2,235 Google reviews. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Chatsworth Garden Centre, located on the Chatsworth Estate, has a 4.3/5 rating based on 2,062 Google reviews - with one visitor describing it as a “lovely garden centre.”

4. Chatsworth Garden Centre, Beeley

The Chatsworth Garden Centre, located on the Chatsworth Estate, has a 4.3/5 rating based on 2,062 Google reviews - with one visitor describing it as a “lovely garden centre.” Photo: Brian Eyre

