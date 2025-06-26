You need to visit these amazing National Trust sites across Derbyshire and the Peak District this summer – from historic country houses to stunning beauty spots

By Tom Hardwick
Published 26th Jun 2025, 12:58 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2025, 12:58 BST
These are some of the best National Trust sites to visit across Derbyshire and the Peak District over the summer months – including some of the county’s most remarkable country houses and picturesque nature reserves.

The National Trust oversees some of Derbyshire’s most significant historic sites – along with a number of scenic nature reserves.

With summer fast approaching, we’ve compiled a list of the National Trust sites you need to visit – with amazing places to explore dotted across the county.

The full list can be found below – will you be visiting any of these places across Derbyshire and the Peak District this summer?

1. National Trust sites to visit this summer

These are some of the best National Trust sites to visit across Derbyshire and the Peak District over the summer. Photo: jason chadwick

Hardwick Hall is a remarkable country house that was built for Bess of Hardwick - perhaps better known as the driving force behind the construction of Chatsworth House. Whether you want to delve into the history of the stately home, or enjoy its scenic grounds, there is plenty to do and see at Hardwick Hall.

2. Hardwick Hall

Hardwick Hall is a remarkable country house that was built for Bess of Hardwick - perhaps better known as the driving force behind the construction of Chatsworth House. Whether you want to delve into the history of the stately home, or enjoy its scenic grounds, there is plenty to do and see at Hardwick Hall. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Longshaw Estate is a perfect place for a relaxed stroll amid scenic surroundings.

3. Longshaw Estate

The Longshaw Estate is a perfect place for a relaxed stroll amid scenic surroundings. Photo: Brian Eyre

The stunning grounds of Ilam Park are perfect to explore if you find yourself in the Peak District.

4. Ilam Park, Dovedale and the White Peak

The stunning grounds of Ilam Park are perfect to explore if you find yourself in the Peak District. Photo: Photo © Paul Harrop (cc-by-sa/2.0)

