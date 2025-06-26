The National Trust oversees some of Derbyshire’s most significant historic sites – along with a number of scenic nature reserves.
With summer fast approaching, we’ve compiled a list of the National Trust sites you need to visit – with amazing places to explore dotted across the county.
The full list can be found below – will you be visiting any of these places across Derbyshire and the Peak District this summer?
National Trust sites to visit this summer
These are some of the best National Trust sites to visit across Derbyshire and the Peak District over the summer. Photo: jason chadwick
Hardwick Hall
Hardwick Hall is a remarkable country house that was built for Bess of Hardwick - perhaps better known as the driving force behind the construction of Chatsworth House. Whether you want to delve into the history of the stately home, or enjoy its scenic grounds, there is plenty to do and see at Hardwick Hall. Photo: Brian Eyre
Longshaw Estate
The Longshaw Estate is a perfect place for a relaxed stroll amid scenic surroundings. Photo: Brian Eyre
Ilam Park, Dovedale and the White Peak
The stunning grounds of Ilam Park are perfect to explore if you find yourself in the Peak District. Photo: Photo © Paul Harrop (cc-by-sa/2.0)
