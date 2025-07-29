You need to visit these 31 places of amazing natural beauty while exploring Derbyshire and the Peak District this summer – including Peak Cavern, Kinder Scout, Winnats Pass, Thor’s Cave, Blue John Cavern and more

By Tom Hardwick
Published 29th Jul 2025, 14:04 BST
These places of amazing natural beauty are perfect to visit this summer across Derbyshire and the Peak District.

Derbyshire and the Peak District are perfect for those wanting to explore areas of remarkable natural beauty this summer.

Whether you’re searching for waterfalls, caverns, country parks or scenic viewpoints, there is something for everyone planning to visit Derbyshire and the Peak District over the coming weeks.

Some of the area’s most stunning spots for natural beauty can be found below – is there anywhere that you think needs to be added to our list?

1. Amazing areas of natural beauty

Located on the edge of Chesterfield, there are three reservoirs to walk round at Linacre. There is a gentle five mile route that takes you around all three, and through the village of Old Brampton, before arriving back at the car park.

2. Linacre Reservoirs

At over 500 metres, Mam Tor is certainly steep, but the amazing views over the Hope Valley are more than worth the effort - especially on a frosty morning.

3. Mam Tor

Ladybower is another Derbyshire reservoir that is perfect for a steady stroll. The 5.5 mile route offers beautiful views across the water, and passes the awe-inspiring Derwent Dam along the way.

4. Ladybower Reservoir

