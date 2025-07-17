You need to visit these 18 stunning towns and villages for a summer staycation across Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect destinations for a last minute break

By Tom Hardwick
Published 17th Jul 2025, 11:42 BST
These 18 scenic towns and villages are perfect for anyone planning a last minute summer staycation across Derbyshire and the Peak District.

Staycations are becoming increasingly popular, with people ditching trips abroad to explore the beauty on their doorstep over the summer holidays.

If you’re considering planning a break across Derbyshire and the Peak District, these 18 beautiful towns and villages need to feature at the top of your list.

The full list can be found below – will you be staying at any of these places over the coming weeks?

1. Summer staycations

Baslow is only a two mile walk from Chatsworth House, and this picturesque village is the perfect place to stay if you want a drink and a bite to eat after visiting the famous estate.

2. Baslow

Wirksworth is situated on the edge of the Peak District National Park, making it a perfect base from which to enjoy some of Derbyshire’s most scenic countryside - and the town itself has plenty on offer to keep visitors entertained.

3. Wirksworth

Tideswell is one of the Peak District's bigger villages. It is home to the church of St John the Baptist, known as the 'Cathedral of the Peak.’

4. Tideswell

