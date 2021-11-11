Where can I find a Christmas tree in Derbyshire? Derbyshire's Xmas tree farms
Still need to find the centrepiece of your Christmas decorations? Fear not – there’s plenty of places to get one in Derbyshire.
You can’t have Christmas without a Christmas tree – that’s why, to give you some help, we’ve put together a list of all the place in Derbyshire where you can grab yourself one.
Not everyone has a real tree – some people prefer to use plastic ones, instead. However, sometimes, you just can’t beat that authentic feel.
Clayton Fold Christmas Tree Farm
Address: Clayton Fold Farm, Kettleshulme, High Peak, SK23 7EJ.
Oak Tree Farm – Longnor
Address: Barrowmoor, Longnor, Buxton, SK17 0QP.
Harewood House Farm
Address: Chesterfield, S45 0LP.
Riverside Garden Centre
Address: Sheffield Road, Chesterfield, S41 9ED.
Dobbies Garden Centre
Address: 4 High Wood Way, Barlborough, Chesterfield, S43 4XN.
Mr. Christmas Tree
Address: Spondon Wood Farm, OckBrook, Derby, DE72 3RY.
The Christmas Tree Nursery
Address: Old Hackney Lane, Matlock, DE4 2QL.
If we’ve missed any out, please let us know!