Where can I find a Christmas tree in Derbyshire? Derbyshire's Xmas tree farms

Christmas tree

You can’t have Christmas without a Christmas tree – that’s why, to give you some help, we’ve put together a list of all the place in Derbyshire where you can grab yourself one.

Not everyone has a real tree – some people prefer to use plastic ones, instead. However, sometimes, you just can’t beat that authentic feel.

Clayton Fold Christmas Tree Farm

Address: Clayton Fold Farm, Kettleshulme, High Peak, SK23 7EJ.

Oak Tree Farm – Longnor

Address: Barrowmoor, Longnor, Buxton, SK17 0QP.

Harewood House Farm

Address: Chesterfield, S45 0LP.

Riverside Garden Centre

Address: Sheffield Road, Chesterfield, S41 9ED.

Dobbies Garden Centre

Address: 4 High Wood Way, Barlborough, Chesterfield, S43 4XN.

Mr. Christmas Tree

Address: Spondon Wood Farm, OckBrook, Derby, DE72 3RY.

The Christmas Tree Nursery

Address: Old Hackney Lane, Matlock, DE4 2QL.