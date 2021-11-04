What can I do in the Peak District during winter and Christmas time?

Under a winter backdrop, the Peak District can be one of the most beautiful places to visit in the entire country (let alone the county!).
So why not wrap yourself up, get out and see what you’ve been missing?
1. Wintery walks
The crunch of snow underfoot, alongside the vast, awe-inspiring landscapes that the Peak District has to offer - what's not to love? Be aware that some walking trails may be inaccessible due to the frozen conditions.
Photo: Michael Hardy
2. Christmas at Castleton and the Great Ridge
Organised by Peak Hikes and Bikes, this organised walk across on of the Peak District's most stunning locales is bound to take your breath away. It's unclear if you'll be able to use a bike to cross the ridge - due to the possibly icy conditions, it's likely to be inadvisable. Currently, entry stands at £30 per person.
Photo: David Bocking
3. Christmas Excursions - Chatsworth House
On November 17th, a show will be be held at the extravagant Chatsworth House. Live music from brass bands will be on offer, as well as a wide selection of mulled wine and cider. Plenty of home baked treats will also be lingering around for you to get your hands on.
Photo: -
4. The Pubs!
It's no secret that the Peak District has some excellent pubs and bars - so why not take advantage of that this winter? The Royal Oak is just one of many brilliant boozers across the region, with many of them offering special deals for Christmas.
Photo: -