We visited picturesque Peak District village popular with tourists – and these photos show why you need to visit

Ashford in the Water is nestled in the heart of the Peak District National Park, just a short drive away from Bakewell – and has become a hotspot for visitors.
We visited the village to discover what makes it so popular – and these photos show why it needs to feature at the top of your list for places to explore across Derbyshire.
1. Ashford in the Water
Ashford in the Water is one of the most scenic villages in the Peak District. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Thornbridge Hall
One of the area’s biggest attractions is Thornbridge Hall - a Grade II listed stately home. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Peak District traditions
Ashford, like many villages across the Peak District, has a rich tradition of well dressings. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. The Bulls Head
The Bulls Head is one of the most popular pubs for people visiting the village. Photo: Brian Eyre
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.