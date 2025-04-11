We visited picturesque Peak District village popular with tourists – and these photos show why you need to visit

By Tom Hardwick

Published 11th Apr 2025, 14:32 BST
We visited a scenic Peak District village that has become increasingly popular with tourists for its great pubs and proximity to some of the area’s most beautiful countryside – and these pictures show why you should visit over the coming weeks.

Ashford in the Water is nestled in the heart of the Peak District National Park, just a short drive away from Bakewell – and has become a hotspot for visitors.

We visited the village to discover what makes it so popular – and these photos show why it needs to feature at the top of your list for places to explore across Derbyshire.

Ashford in the Water is one of the most scenic villages in the Peak District.

1. Ashford in the Water

Ashford in the Water is one of the most scenic villages in the Peak District. Photo: Brian Eyre

One of the area's biggest attractions is Thornbridge Hall - a Grade II listed stately home.

2. Thornbridge Hall

One of the area’s biggest attractions is Thornbridge Hall - a Grade II listed stately home. Photo: Brian Eyre

Ashford, like many villages across the Peak District, has a rich tradition of well dressings.

3. Peak District traditions

Ashford, like many villages across the Peak District, has a rich tradition of well dressings. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Bulls Head is one of the most popular pubs for people visiting the village.

4. The Bulls Head

The Bulls Head is one of the most popular pubs for people visiting the village. Photo: Brian Eyre

