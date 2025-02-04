We visited one of the Peak District’s most picturesque villages – and these 18 photos show why you need to visit in 2025

Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to a number of beautiful towns and villages – with picturesque places to be discovered in every corner of the county.
We visited Castleton, one of the Peak District’s most popular destination, to see why it remains such a tourist hotspot – and these photos show why the village is among the most scenic places in Derbyshire.
These scenic photos show visitors what they can expect from a trip to the village of Castleton. Photo: Brian Eyre
Will you be visiting Castleton in 2025? Photo: Brian Eyre
Castleton is undoubtedly one of the most picturesque places to visit in the Peak District National Park. Photo: Brian Eyre
Castleton lies on the western edge of the Hope Valley - which is home to plenty of stunning scenery. Photo: Brian Eyre