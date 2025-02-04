We visited one of the Peak District’s most picturesque villages – and these 18 photos show why you need to visit in 2025

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 4th Feb 2025, 15:26 BST
These photos show one of the Peak District’s most scenic villages – which needs to be at top of your list of places to visit in 2025.

Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to a number of beautiful towns and villages – with picturesque places to be discovered in every corner of the county.

We visited Castleton, one of the Peak District’s most popular destination, to see why it remains such a tourist hotspot – and these photos show why the village is among the most scenic places in Derbyshire.

1. Castleton

2. Castleton

Castleton is undoubtedly one of the most picturesque places to visit in the Peak District National Park.

3. Castleton

Castleton is undoubtedly one of the most picturesque places to visit in the Peak District National Park. Photo: Brian Eyre

Castleton lies on the western edge of the Hope Valley - which is home to plenty of stunning scenery.

4. Castleton

Castleton lies on the western edge of the Hope Valley - which is home to plenty of stunning scenery. Photo: Brian Eyre

