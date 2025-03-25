We visited Derbyshire town named among the best places to live in the UK – and these 16 photos show why it was ranked so highly

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 25th Mar 2025, 14:52 BST
Updated 25th Mar 2025, 15:38 BST
A town on the edge of the Peak District has been named among the best places to live across the country – and we visited to see why it had been chosen by a team of expert judges.

Wirksworth has been named as the best place to live in Derbyshire by the annual Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide – which was published by The Sunday Times on Friday, March 21 and includes 72 locations across the UK.

We visited Wirksworth to see why it was rated so highly by the expert judges from The Sunday Times – and these 16 photos show what they loved about the town.

The expert judges from The Sunday Times have visited all the locations named in their guide and assessed a range of factors, from schools and transport to broadband speeds, mobile signal and culture - along with access to green spaces and the health of the high street.

1. Wirksworth chosen by expert judges

The expert judges from The Sunday Times have visited all the locations named in their guide and assessed a range of factors, from schools and transport to broadband speeds, mobile signal and culture - along with access to green spaces and the health of the high street. Photo: Brian Eyre

Wirksworth was lauded for its community spirit and impressed the judges with its variety of independent businesses - including shops, cafes, restaurants.

2. Independent businesses

Wirksworth was lauded for its community spirit and impressed the judges with its variety of independent businesses - including shops, cafes, restaurants. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Sunday Times also shone the spotlight on some of the town’s pubs and praised the scenic views on offer across Wirksworth.

3. Scenic views and pubs

The Sunday Times also shone the spotlight on some of the town’s pubs and praised the scenic views on offer across Wirksworth. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Sunday Times said: “Wirksworth more than lives up to its Quirksworth nickname. It’s home to a boho collection of families, downsizers and creative types, attracted to its artsy, alternative, almost-anything-goes community-centred vibe - and a scenic view around every corner.

4. ‘Quirksworth‘

The Sunday Times said: “Wirksworth more than lives up to its Quirksworth nickname. It’s home to a boho collection of families, downsizers and creative types, attracted to its artsy, alternative, almost-anything-goes community-centred vibe - and a scenic view around every corner. Photo: Brian Eyre

