We visited Wirksworth to see why it was rated so highly by the expert judges from The Sunday Times – and these 16 photos show what they loved about the town.
1. Wirksworth chosen by expert judges
The expert judges from The Sunday Times have visited all the locations named in their guide and assessed a range of factors, from schools and transport to broadband speeds, mobile signal and culture - along with access to green spaces and the health of the high street. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Independent businesses
Wirksworth was lauded for its community spirit and impressed the judges with its variety of independent businesses - including shops, cafes, restaurants. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Scenic views and pubs
The Sunday Times also shone the spotlight on some of the town’s pubs and praised the scenic views on offer across Wirksworth. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. ‘Quirksworth‘
The Sunday Times said: “Wirksworth more than lives up to its Quirksworth nickname. It’s home to a boho collection of families, downsizers and creative types, attracted to its artsy, alternative, almost-anything-goes community-centred vibe - and a scenic view around every corner. Photo: Brian Eyre
