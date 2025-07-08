Ashford in the Water is nestled in the heart of the Peak District National Park, just a short drive away from Bakewell – and has become a hotspot for visitors.

We visited the village to discover what makes it so popular – and these photos show why it needs to feature at the top of your list for places to explore across Derbyshire this summer.

The Times has named Ashford in the Water in its 25 of the prettiest village mini breaks in the UK.

In the list published this month, it states: “For peak village perfection in the Peak District head to Ashford, which lies on the banks of the River Wye. Envy-inducing aspects include the medieval Sheepwash bridge, a church that dates from the 12th century and a thriving cricket club that plays on the village green, as well as a collection of very charming limestone cottages with carefully tended gardens.”

