If you’re planning a Derbyshire day trip this autumn and are searching for inspiration, look no further – as Wirksworth is the perfect destination.
This scenic town, nestled on the edge of the Peak District National Park, offers something for everyone – including independent stores and great places to eat and drink.
These are 11 reasons why you need to visit the town – will you be making the trip to Wirksworth over the coming weeks?
1. Perfect place to visit this autumn
Wirksworth is ideal for anyone planning an autumn day trip in Derbyshire. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Independent businesses
Wirksworth offers a variety of independent businesses - including shops, cafes and restaurants. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Wirksworth’s market
Why not visit Wirksworth when one of the town’s markets take place? Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Great pubs
Visitors to Wirksworth will be greeted by a number of great pubs - including the Hope & Anchor, The Feather Star and The Quarryman. Photo: Brian Eyre