If you’re planning a Derbyshire day trip this autumn and are searching for inspiration, look no further – as Wirksworth is the perfect destination.

This scenic town, nestled on the edge of the Peak District National Park, offers something for everyone – including independent stores and great places to eat and drink.

These are 11 reasons why you need to visit the town – will you be making the trip to Wirksworth over the coming weeks?

1 . Perfect place to visit this autumn Wirksworth is ideal for anyone planning an autumn day trip in Derbyshire. Photo: Brian Eyre

2 . Independent businesses Wirksworth offers a variety of independent businesses - including shops, cafes and restaurants. Photo: Brian Eyre

3 . Wirksworth's market Why not visit Wirksworth when one of the town's markets take place? Photo: Brian Eyre