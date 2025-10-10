We explored amazing Derbyshire town that is perfect to visit for an autumn day trip – with independent shops, great pubs and scenic countryside on its doorstep

Published 10th Oct 2025, 13:06 BST
These are 11 reasons to visit this scenic town on the edge of the Peak District this autumn – which is a perfect day trip destination.

If you’re planning a Derbyshire day trip this autumn and are searching for inspiration, look no further – as Wirksworth is the perfect destination.

This scenic town, nestled on the edge of the Peak District National Park, offers something for everyone – including independent stores and great places to eat and drink.

These are 11 reasons why you need to visit the town – will you be making the trip to Wirksworth over the coming weeks?

Wirksworth is ideal for anyone planning an autumn day trip in Derbyshire.

1. Perfect place to visit this autumn

Wirksworth is ideal for anyone planning an autumn day trip in Derbyshire. Photo: Brian Eyre

Wirksworth offers a variety of independent businesses - including shops, cafes and restaurants.

2. Independent businesses

Wirksworth offers a variety of independent businesses - including shops, cafes and restaurants. Photo: Brian Eyre

Why not visit Wirksworth when one of the town’s markets take place?

3. Wirksworth’s market

Why not visit Wirksworth when one of the town’s markets take place? Photo: Brian Eyre

Visitors to Wirksworth will be greeted by a number of great pubs - including the Hope & Anchor, The Feather Star and The Quarryman.

4. Great pubs

Visitors to Wirksworth will be greeted by a number of great pubs - including the Hope & Anchor, The Feather Star and The Quarryman. Photo: Brian Eyre

