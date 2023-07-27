Try out the best 5 dog friendly days out in the Peak District

3 . Castleton Caverns

For a truly unique dog-friendly adventure, head underground with a visit to Blue John Cavern, Treak Cliff Cavern, Peak Cavern or Speedwell Cavern – or check out all four of them! These caverns offer a fascinating exploration of Blue John stone and the mining industry surrounding it. Britain's rarest mineral, it was found in the Castleton area by the Romans around 2,000 years ago. Blue John is home to eight of the 15 veins of this gorgeous stone, and touring Treak Cliff gives you a chance to view impressive chambers lined with Blue John stone formations, fossils, stalactites and stalagmites. Canine friends are welcome to hop on the boat which transports visitors through Speedwell Cavern and are also welcome to explore Peak Cavern, which hosts a number of events and light shows throughout the year - providing a fantastic way to see the Peak District's culture and landscape at the same time! Dogs are welcome in all four caverns but must be kept on leads for their own safety. Why your dog will love this: The caverns make an exciting and unique canine adventure Best for: Curious pups who will enjoy going underground