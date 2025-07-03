This scenic Derbyshire town is one of the best summer day trip destinations – offering great pubs, independent shops and access to the Peak District

By Tom Hardwick
Published 3rd Jul 2025, 12:27 BST
These are 11 reasons to visit this scenic town on the edge of the Peak District this summer.

If you’re planning a Derbyshire day trip this summer and searching for inspiration, look no further – as Wirksworth is the perfect destination.

This scenic town, nestled on the edge of the Peak District National Park, offers something for everyone – including independent stores and great places to eat and drink.

These are 11 reasons why you need to visit the town this summer – will you be making the trip to Wirksworth over the coming weeks?

Wirksworth is a perfect summer day trip destination.

1. Day trip destination

Wirksworth is a perfect summer day trip destination. Photo: Brian Eyre

Wirksworth offers a variety of independent businesses - including shops, cafes and restaurants.

2. Independent businesses

Wirksworth offers a variety of independent businesses - including shops, cafes and restaurants. Photo: Brian Eyre

If you’re looking for scenic views, Wirksworth is perfect to visit this summer.

3. Scenic views

If you’re looking for scenic views, Wirksworth is perfect to visit this summer. Photo: Brian Eyre

Why not visit Wirksworth when one of the town’s markets take place?

4. Wirksworth’s market

Why not visit Wirksworth when one of the town’s markets take place? Photo: Brian Eyre

