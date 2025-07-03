If you’re planning a Derbyshire day trip this summer and searching for inspiration, look no further – as Wirksworth is the perfect destination.

This scenic town, nestled on the edge of the Peak District National Park, offers something for everyone – including independent stores and great places to eat and drink.

These are 11 reasons why you need to visit the town this summer – will you be making the trip to Wirksworth over the coming weeks?

1 . Day trip destination Wirksworth is a perfect summer day trip destination. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Independent businesses Wirksworth offers a variety of independent businesses - including shops, cafes and restaurants. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Scenic views If you’re looking for scenic views, Wirksworth is perfect to visit this summer. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales