The Red Arrows are taking to the skies over Derbyshire and the Peak District again this weekend - and this is where residents will be able to spot the iconic aircraft.

The Red Arrows are performing at the Northern Ireland Armed Forces Day in Newtownards on Saturday, June 21 - and they will travel over Derbyshire on their way to the event.

At 10.40am, the jets will pass over Grantham - immediately after which they will make course over Derbyshire and the Peak District.

Their flight path will take them near Heanor, Ripley, Alfreton, Matlock, Youlgreave and Monyash - before passing over Chelmorton at 10.48am. They will then fly over Chapel-en-le-Frith before continuing their journey across the Irish Sea.

The Red Arrows will take to the skies in Derbyshire again this weekend. Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images.

On Sunday, June 8, the Red Arrows took part in an air show at RAF Cosford, near Wolverhampton - and were spotted in the skies that afternoon over Ashbourne, Belper, Ripley and Alfreton.

Back in February, residents spotted a single Red Arrow jet over Chesterfield, North Wingfield and Clowne – a training sortie ahead of the Red Arrows’ busy schedule of events.

Residents were also reminded that timings and routes may change due to weather conditions or other requirements.