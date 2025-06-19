This is where you can see the iconic Red Arrows across Derbyshire and the Peak District this weekend - as they return for second time this month
The Red Arrows are performing at the Northern Ireland Armed Forces Day in Newtownards on Saturday, June 21 - and they will travel over Derbyshire on their way to the event.
At 10.40am, the jets will pass over Grantham - immediately after which they will make course over Derbyshire and the Peak District.
Their flight path will take them near Heanor, Ripley, Alfreton, Matlock, Youlgreave and Monyash - before passing over Chelmorton at 10.48am. They will then fly over Chapel-en-le-Frith before continuing their journey across the Irish Sea.
On Sunday, June 8, the Red Arrows took part in an air show at RAF Cosford, near Wolverhampton - and were spotted in the skies that afternoon over Ashbourne, Belper, Ripley and Alfreton.
Back in February, residents spotted a single Red Arrow jet over Chesterfield, North Wingfield and Clowne – a training sortie ahead of the Red Arrows’ busy schedule of events.
Residents were also reminded that timings and routes may change due to weather conditions or other requirements.