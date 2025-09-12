These stunning National Trust sites are perfect to visit as autumn approaches across Derbyshire and the Peak District – including Hardwick Hall, the Longshaw Estate and Kedleston Hall

By Tom Hardwick
Published 12th Sep 2025, 11:11 BST
These are some of the best National Trust sites to visit across Derbyshire and the Peak District as autumn approaches – including some of the county’s most remarkable country houses and picturesque nature reserves.

The National Trust oversees some of Derbyshire’s most significant historic sites – along with a number of scenic nature reserves.

With autumn fast approaching, we’ve compiled a list of the National Trust sites you need to visit – with amazing places to explore dotted across the county.

The full list can be found below – will you be visiting any of these places across Derbyshire and the Peak District?

These National Trust sites across Derbyshire and the Peak District are perfect to visit this autumn.

1. Best National Trust sites to visit

These National Trust sites across Derbyshire and the Peak District are perfect to visit this autumn. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Longshaw Estate is a perfect place for a relaxed stroll amid scenic surroundings.

2. Longshaw Estate

The Longshaw Estate is a perfect place for a relaxed stroll amid scenic surroundings. Photo: Brian Eyre

The National Trust's Kinder, Edale and Dark Peak Estate is a stunning area, which is open and free to visit - making it great for a scenic hike.

3. Kinder, Edale and Dark Peak

The National Trust's Kinder, Edale and Dark Peak Estate is a stunning area, which is open and free to visit - making it great for a scenic hike. Photo: jason chadwick

The stunning grounds of Ilam Park are perfect to explore if you find yourself in the Peak District.

4. Ilam Park, Dovedale and the White Peak

The stunning grounds of Ilam Park are perfect to explore if you find yourself in the Peak District. Photo: Photo © Paul Harrop (cc-by-sa/2.0)

