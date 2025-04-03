These are the best garden centres to visit on a sunny day across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – according to Google reviews

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 3rd Apr 2025, 11:56 BST
These are some of the most popular garden centres across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect places to visit during the current sunny spell.

With the warm weather set to continue, we’ve compiled a list of garden centres that come highly recommended by other Derbyshire residents – perfect places to enjoy a day out in the sun.

All reviews were taken from Google, and the businesses are not ranked in any particular order – will you be visiting any of these garden centres this weekend?

1. Best garden centres

These garden centres are great places to enjoy a sunny day in Derbyshire. Photo: Brian Eyre

Dunston Hall Garden Centre has a 4.4/5 rating based on 1,136 Google reviews.

2. Dunston Hall Garden Centre, Chesterfield

Dunston Hall Garden Centre has a 4.4/5 rating based on 1,136 Google reviews. Photo: Brian Eyre

Dobbies has a 3.8/5 rating based on 2,181 Google reviews.

3. Dobbies, Barlborough

Dobbies has a 3.8/5 rating based on 2,181 Google reviews. Photo: Brian Eyre

This garden centre has a 4.1/5 rating based on 46 Google reviews.

4. Van Gemeren & Co, Chesterfield

This garden centre has a 4.1/5 rating based on 46 Google reviews. Photo: Google

