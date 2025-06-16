These are the best garden centres across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect places to visit on a sunny day

By Tom Hardwick
Published 16th Jun 2025, 12:11 BST
These garden centres are some of the most popular across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – and all are perfect places to visit as the current sunny spell continues this week.

With the warm weather set to continue, we’ve compiled a list of garden centres that come highly recommended by other Derbyshire residents – perfect places to enjoy a day out in the sun.

All reviews were taken from Google, and the businesses are not ranked in any particular order – will you be visiting any of these garden centres this weekend?

These are some of the best garden centres to visit during the current sunny spell across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: Brian Eyre

Dobbies has a 3.8/5 rating based on 2,202 Google reviews.

2. Dobbies, Barlborough

Dobbies has a 3.8/5 rating based on 2,202 Google reviews. Photo: Brian Eyre

Glapwell Nurseries has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,135 Google reviews.

3. Glapwell Nurseries, Glapwell

Glapwell Nurseries has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,135 Google reviews. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Chatsworth Garden Centre, located on the Chatsworth Estate, has a 4.3/5 rating based on 2,036 Google reviews - with one visitor describing it as a “lovely garden centre.”

4. Chatsworth Garden Centre, Beeley

The Chatsworth Garden Centre, located on the Chatsworth Estate, has a 4.3/5 rating based on 2,036 Google reviews - with one visitor describing it as a “lovely garden centre.” Photo: Brian Eyre

