With the warm weather set to continue, we’ve compiled a list of garden centres that come highly recommended by other Derbyshire residents – perfect places to enjoy a day out in the sun.
All reviews were taken from Google, and the businesses are not ranked in any particular order – will you be visiting any of these garden centres this weekend?
1. Best garden centres
These are some of the best garden centres to visit during the current sunny spell across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Dobbies, Barlborough
Dobbies has a 3.8/5 rating based on 2,202 Google reviews. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Glapwell Nurseries, Glapwell
Glapwell Nurseries has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,135 Google reviews. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Chatsworth Garden Centre, Beeley
The Chatsworth Garden Centre, located on the Chatsworth Estate, has a 4.3/5 rating based on 2,036 Google reviews - with one visitor describing it as a “lovely garden centre.” Photo: Brian Eyre