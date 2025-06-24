These are 54 places that need to feature on your Derbyshire and Peak District summer bucket list – perfect to visit during a day trip

By Tom Hardwick
Published 24th Jun 2025, 15:27 BST
If you’re heading to the Peak District or Derbyshire this summer, these are some of the most remarkable attractions, scenic walks and great places to eat and drink.

Derbyshire and the Peak District offer something for everyone – whether you’re looking for impressive views, unusual attractions or delicious food and drink.

These are 54 of the best spots across the area that need to feature on your Peak District bucket list – will you be visiting any of them over the summer months?

These places should feature on your summer bucket list.

1. Best places to visit this summer

These places should feature on your summer bucket list. Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
Solomon’s Temple - otherwise known as Grinlow Tower - is situated in the hills above Buxton. It was built in 1896, with the support of the Duke of Devonshire, before being restored in the 1980s.

2. Solomon’s Temple

Solomon’s Temple - otherwise known as Grinlow Tower - is situated in the hills above Buxton. It was built in 1896, with the support of the Duke of Devonshire, before being restored in the 1980s. Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © G Laird - geograph.org.uk/p/6125321

Photo Sales
It might take a few hours to reach this spot, but it is well worth the climb for the amazing views of this waterfall on the edge of Kinder Scout.

3. Kinder Downfall

It might take a few hours to reach this spot, but it is well worth the climb for the amazing views of this waterfall on the edge of Kinder Scout. Photo: © Dave Dunford - geograph.org.uk/p/50573

Photo Sales
Speedwell Cavern is one of the many impressive caves that can be found dotted across the Peak District - and is set at the foot of the spectacular Winnats Pass.

4. Speedwell Cavern

Speedwell Cavern is one of the many impressive caves that can be found dotted across the Peak District - and is set at the foot of the spectacular Winnats Pass. Photo: © Lewis Clarke - geograph.org.uk/p/5952026

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 14
Next Page
Related topics:Peak DistrictDerbyshire
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice