Derbyshire and the Peak District offer something for everyone – from impressive viewpoints and historic attractions to unique hidden gems dotted across the area.
Whether you’re a tourist venturing into the Peak District for the very first time, or a Derbyshire resident looking to explore the county further, these are 31 places that you need to visit over the coming weeks.
1. Breathtaking places
These are some of the most breathtaking places to visit across Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Solomon’s Temple
Solomon’s Temple - otherwise known as Grinlow Tower - is situated in the hills above Buxton. It was built in 1896, with the support of the Duke of Devonshire, before being restored in the 1980s. Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © G Laird - geograph.org.uk/p/6125321
3. Ilam Park
The stunning grounds of Ilam Park are perfect to explore on a warm day in the Peak District - and it costs nothing to get in. Photo: Photo © Paul Harrop (cc-by-sa/2.0)
4. Lumsdale Falls, Matlock
Lumsdale Falls can be found to the north-east of Matlock - and should be high on your list if you find yourself in the area. Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © Mike Lyne - geograph.org.uk/p/6444024