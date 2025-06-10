These are 31 of the most breathtaking places to visit across Derbyshire and the Peak District as summer approaches – including remarkable beauty spots, hidden gems and scenic walks that are perfect for day trips

By Tom Hardwick
Published 10th Jun 2025, 11:10 BST
If you’re planning a trip to Derbyshire or the Peak District as summer approaches and the weather improves, these breathtaking attractions and beautiful walks need to be at the top of your list.

Derbyshire and the Peak District offer something for everyone – from impressive viewpoints and historic attractions to unique hidden gems dotted across the area.

Whether you’re a tourist venturing into the Peak District for the very first time, or a Derbyshire resident looking to explore the county further, these are 31 places that you need to visit over the coming weeks.

These are some of the most breathtaking places to visit across Derbyshire and the Peak District.

1. Breathtaking places

These are some of the most breathtaking places to visit across Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Solomon’s Temple - otherwise known as Grinlow Tower - is situated in the hills above Buxton. It was built in 1896, with the support of the Duke of Devonshire, before being restored in the 1980s.

2. Solomon’s Temple

Solomon’s Temple - otherwise known as Grinlow Tower - is situated in the hills above Buxton. It was built in 1896, with the support of the Duke of Devonshire, before being restored in the 1980s. Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © G Laird - geograph.org.uk/p/6125321

Photo Sales
The stunning grounds of Ilam Park are perfect to explore on a warm day in the Peak District - and it costs nothing to get in.

3. Ilam Park

The stunning grounds of Ilam Park are perfect to explore on a warm day in the Peak District - and it costs nothing to get in. Photo: Photo © Paul Harrop (cc-by-sa/2.0)

Photo Sales
Lumsdale Falls can be found to the north-east of Matlock - and should be high on your list if you find yourself in the area.

4. Lumsdale Falls, Matlock

Lumsdale Falls can be found to the north-east of Matlock - and should be high on your list if you find yourself in the area. Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © Mike Lyne - geograph.org.uk/p/6444024

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshirePeak District
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice