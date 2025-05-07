These are 18 of the best places you need to visit for a cheap day out across Derbyshire and the Peak District – including historical landmarks and museums

By Tom Hardwick

Published 7th May 2025, 11:31 BST
These are some of the best places for a cheap day out across Derbyshire and the Peak District.

The cost of entertaining your kids can easily spiral out of control, but a fun day out needn’t cost the earth, with plenty of free attractions to visit in Derbyshire and the Peak District.

Here are some of the best cheap days out across the county – will you be visiting any of these places over the coming weeks?

Eyam certainly has a unique place in history. It is known as the plague village, after residents quarantined themselves to stop the spread of a plague outbreak in the 17th century. If you want to learn more about the Black Death, Eyam is the perfect place to start - and it won’t cost you anything to wander the village and delve into the area’s past.

The area surrounding the magnificent Chatsworth House is an ideal place for a scenic walk. While you will have to pay for admission into the grounds of the house itself, there are plenty of great vantage points where you can take in the views without having to pay anything.

Carsington Water offers a scenic walking route, playground and interactive exhibition - all of which are free.

