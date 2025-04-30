These are 12 of the best spots for alfresco dining across Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect places to visit on a sunny day over the bank holiday weekend

These outdoor dining spots are perfect places to visit on a sunny day across Derbyshire and the Peak District.

It isn’t often we get to enjoy our lunch or dinner outdoors while overlooking the beautiful scenery that Derbyshire and the Peak District have to offer.

With warm weather arriving across the county and the bank holiday weekend on the horizon, these are 12 of the best spots for alfresco dining across Derbyshire.

The Hunloke Arms has a 4.7/5 rating based on 3,024 Google reviews. One customer said: “Fabulous place - we sat outside in the garden and had wonderful food. The staff were friendly and the service was great. Will definitely be going back for another visit.”

2. The Hunloke Arms, Derby Road, Wingerworth

The Hunloke Arms has a 4.7/5 rating based on 3,024 Google reviews. One customer said: “Fabulous place - we sat outside in the garden and had wonderful food. The staff were friendly and the service was great. Will definitely be going back for another visit.” Photo: Google

Stones has a 4.8/5 rating based on 458 Google reviews. One visitor said: “There is a nice outdoor seating area for the summer. Highly recommended for a meal you will remember.”

3. Stones, Dale Road, Matlock

Stones has a 4.8/5 rating based on 458 Google reviews. One visitor said: “There is a nice outdoor seating area for the summer. Highly recommended for a meal you will remember.” Photo: Google

The Peacock at Barlow has a 4.6/5 rating based on 2,215 Google reviews - and was praised for its “nice outdoor dining area”, “great menu” and “friendly staff.”

4. The Peacock at Barlow, Barlow

The Peacock at Barlow has a 4.6/5 rating based on 2,215 Google reviews - and was praised for its “nice outdoor dining area”, “great menu” and “friendly staff.” Photo: Google

