With temperatures set to soar at the weekend gets closer, people across Chesterfield and Derbyshire will be searching for ways to enjoy the sun.
If you fancy a day out to make the most of the sunny weather, look no further than these beaches – all of which are less than three hours away from Chesterfield.
1. Best beaches to visit this weekend
These are some of the best beaches for people from Chesterfield and Derbyshire to visit this weekend. Photo: Photo © DS Pugh (cc-by-sa/2.0)
2. Cleethorpes
Cleethorpes is ideal for those wanting to visit the beach - taking around one hour and 40 minutes to drive from Chesterfield. Photo: Photo © Dave Pickersgill (cc-by-sa/2.0)
3. Skegness
Skegness is a popular beach in Lincolnshire - taking around two hours and 20 minutes to reach from Chesterfield. Photo: Photo © Stephen McKay (cc-by-sa/2.0)
4. Mablethorpe
Mablethorpe is a great beach for people wanting to head out and enjoy the sun - taking just under two hours and twenty minutes to drive from Chesterfield. Photo: Photo © Chris Downer (cc-by-sa/2.0)
