These are 12 of the best beaches for people wanting to enjoy the sun this weekend – all of which are under three hours from Chesterfield

By Tom Hardwick
Published 9th Jul 2025, 16:00 BST
These beaches are perfect places to visit this weekend if you’re planning to enjoy the sunny weather.

With temperatures set to soar at the weekend gets closer, people across Chesterfield and Derbyshire will be searching for ways to enjoy the sun.

If you fancy a day out to make the most of the sunny weather, look no further than these beaches – all of which are less than three hours away from Chesterfield.

These are some of the best beaches for people from Chesterfield and Derbyshire to visit this weekend.

1. Best beaches to visit this weekend

These are some of the best beaches for people from Chesterfield and Derbyshire to visit this weekend. Photo: Photo © DS Pugh (cc-by-sa/2.0)

Cleethorpes is ideal for those wanting to visit the beach - taking around one hour and 40 minutes to drive from Chesterfield.

2. Cleethorpes

Cleethorpes is ideal for those wanting to visit the beach - taking around one hour and 40 minutes to drive from Chesterfield. Photo: Photo © Dave Pickersgill (cc-by-sa/2.0)

Skegness is a popular beach in Lincolnshire - taking around two hours and 20 minutes to reach from Chesterfield.

3. Skegness

Skegness is a popular beach in Lincolnshire - taking around two hours and 20 minutes to reach from Chesterfield. Photo: Photo © Stephen McKay (cc-by-sa/2.0)

Mablethorpe is a great beach for people wanting to head out and enjoy the sun - taking just under two hours and twenty minutes to drive from Chesterfield.

4. Mablethorpe

Mablethorpe is a great beach for people wanting to head out and enjoy the sun - taking just under two hours and twenty minutes to drive from Chesterfield. Photo: Photo © Chris Downer (cc-by-sa/2.0)

