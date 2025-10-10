3 . Chatsworth House

The magnificent Chatsworth House is one of the country’s most well-known stately homes. Construction started on the stately home, as it currently stands, back in 1687 - but Bess of Hardwick began to build the first house on the site in 1552. Chatsworth House has also been used in a number of TV shows and films. From Pride and Prejudice to Peaky Blinders, Chatsworth has continued to grace our screens over the years - making it one of the Peak District’s most unique attractions. Photo: Brian Eyre