With the current warm spell set to continue, there are few better things to enjoy on a sunny day than an ice cream.
With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of the best-rated places to visit for an ice cream across the county – based on Google reviews.
The full list can be found below – all data was taken from Google and these establishments are not ranked in any particular order.
1. Best places for an ice cream
These are some of the best places to visit for an ice cream on a sunny day. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Dani's Dessert Bar, Station Road, Bolsover
Dani's has a 4.8/5 rating based on 41 Google reviews. One customer said they “absolutely love the build your own ice cream and cheesecake bar.” Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Hasland Park Dessert Parlour, Mansfield Road, Hasland
Hasland Park Dessert Parlour has a 5/5 rating based on four Google reviews - with one customer describing it as “hands down the best dessert parlour in Chesterfield.” Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Tagg Lane Dairy, Tagg Lane, Bakewell
Tagg Lane Dairy has a 4.7/5 rating based on 1,449 Google reviews - impressing visitors with their “delicious ice cream.” Photo: Google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.