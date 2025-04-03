These are 11 of the best places for an ice cream across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect places to visit on a sunny day

If you want to make the most of the warm weather and enjoy an ice cream, these are some of the best places to visit across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.

With the current warm spell set to continue, there are few better things to enjoy on a sunny day than an ice cream.

With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of the best-rated places to visit for an ice cream across the county – based on Google reviews.

The full list can be found below – all data was taken from Google and these establishments are not ranked in any particular order.

Dani's has a 4.8/5 rating based on 41 Google reviews. One customer said they “absolutely love the build your own ice cream and cheesecake bar.”

2. Dani's Dessert Bar, Station Road, Bolsover

Hasland Park Dessert Parlour has a 5/5 rating based on four Google reviews - with one customer describing it as “hands down the best dessert parlour in Chesterfield.”

3. Hasland Park Dessert Parlour, Mansfield Road, Hasland

Tagg Lane Dairy has a 4.7/5 rating based on 1,449 Google reviews - impressing visitors with their “delicious ice cream.”

4. Tagg Lane Dairy, Tagg Lane, Bakewell

