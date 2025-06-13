These are 10 of the best lodges and places to stay with hot tubs across Derbyshire and the Peak District

By Tom Hardwick
Published 13th Jun 2025, 14:46 BST
These are some of the best lodges, campsites and places to stay that offer hot tubs across Derbyshire and the Peak District.

If you’re planning a trip to Derbyshire or the Peak District and are searching for somewhere to stay with a hot tub, look no further than the spots listed below.

These campsites, lodges and hotels all offer hot tubs – will you be making plans to visit any of them over the coming weeks and months?

1. Darwin Forest Lodges, Matlock

2. Hoe Grange Holidays, Hoe Grange, Brassington

3. Losehill House Hotel & Spa, Hope

4. Sandybrook Lodges, Ashbourne

