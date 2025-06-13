These are 10 of the best lodges and places to stay with hot tubs across Derbyshire and the Peak District

If you’re planning a trip to Derbyshire or the Peak District and are searching for somewhere to stay with a hot tub, look no further than the spots listed below.
These campsites, lodges and hotels all offer hot tubs – will you be making plans to visit any of them over the coming weeks and months?
1. Darwin Forest Lodges, Matlock
Darwin Forest Lodges have a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,603 Tripadvisor reviews. One visitor said: “The lodge was spotlessly clean and had everything that we needed.” Photo: Google
2. Hoe Grange Holidays, Hoe Grange, Brassington
Hoe Grange Holidays has a 5/5 rating based on 24 Google reviews. One visitor said: “We loved our stay. Easy to find, glamping pods were so nicely done and had everything you could possibly need. Very dog-friendly.” Photo: Google
3. Losehill House Hotel & Spa, Hope
This hotel has a 467/5 rating based on 2,390 Tripadvisor reviews. One customer said their visit was “simply wonderful from start to finish.” Photo: Google
4. Sandybrook Lodges, Ashbourne
Sandybrook Lodges has a 4.8/5 rating based on 578 Google reviews - impressing visitors with their “fabulous lodges” that offer “a modern, beautiful interior, a hot tub, a sauna and a spa bath.” Photo: Google
