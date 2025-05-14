Whether you’re looking for remarkable waterfalls and caverns, or some of the best panoramic views in the country, Derbyshire and the Peak District will never disappoint when it comes to natural beauty.
These are 28 of the most stunning spots you have to visit across the Peak District and Derbyshire – will you be visiting any of them over the coming days?
1. Best natural beauty spots
These are some of the most remarkable beauty spots across Derbyshire and the Peak District. Credit: Yorkshire Post Newspapers - James Hardisty Photo: Yorkshire Post Newspapers - James Hardisty
2. Solomon’s Temple
Solomon’s Temple - otherwise known as Grinlow Tower - is situated in the hills above Buxton. It was built in 1896, with the support of the Duke of Devonshire, before being restored in the 1980s. Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © G Laird - geograph.org.uk/p/6125321
3. Speedwell Cavern
Speedwell Cavern is one of the many impressive caves that can be found dotted across the Peak District - and is set at the foot of the spectacular Winnats Pass. Photo: © Lewis Clarke - geograph.org.uk/p/5952026
4. Osmaston Sawmill
Osmaston is a fairytale village near Ashbourne, complete with thatched cottages and stunning woodland. Visitors should head to Osmaston Park for a glimpse of the picturesque old sawmill. © John Sutton - geograph.org.uk/p/6164714 Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © John Sutton - geograph.org.uk/p/6164714